Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 43,277 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $215,086.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 1,737,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.