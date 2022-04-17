Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Neste Oyj from €75.00 ($81.52) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 31,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,166. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

