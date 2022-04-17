NEST Protocol Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00035988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00115072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.