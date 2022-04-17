Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $330,146.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $861,087.01 and $330,146.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nerve Finance

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

