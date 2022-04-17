Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cryoport by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cryoport by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

