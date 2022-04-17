NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM remained flat at $$47.05 during trading on Friday. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.