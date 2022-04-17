nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

