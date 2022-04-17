Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Down 44.7% in March

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.02. 261,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,580. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.58 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

