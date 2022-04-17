Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,780. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

