Navcoin Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Navcoin has a market cap of $11.25 million and $24,223.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001251 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003223 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,284,226 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

