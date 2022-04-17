Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

