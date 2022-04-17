Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.81.
About Natuzzi (Get Rating)
Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.