Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GASNF remained flat at $$24.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $28.64.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

