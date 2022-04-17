National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

