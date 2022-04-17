National Bank Financial Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.50

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.03.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

