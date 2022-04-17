Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $178.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.24 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $779.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $789.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $998.44 million, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

