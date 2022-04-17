MyWish (WISH) Price Hits $0.0872 on Exchanges

MyWish (WISH) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $832,033.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MyWish has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00035119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00114515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.