Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $183.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $801,250.74 and $183.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,650,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

