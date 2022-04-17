Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 59.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE opened at $171.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

