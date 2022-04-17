Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $25.22 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $807,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

