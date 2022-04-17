Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,672 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of United States Steel worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.