Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

NYSE:GD opened at $243.74 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.43 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.10. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

