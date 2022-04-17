Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.