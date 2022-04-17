Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Polaris worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

NYSE PII opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.17. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

