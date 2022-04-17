Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

