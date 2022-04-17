Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eagle Materials worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.06.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

