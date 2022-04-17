Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

NYSE:J opened at $144.66 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

