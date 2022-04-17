MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($240.22) to €232.00 ($252.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($239.13) to €245.00 ($266.30) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($191.30) to €178.00 ($193.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.33.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

