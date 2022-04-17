MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,662,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $17,640,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSDA stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. MSD Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

