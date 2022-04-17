MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.70. 440,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,010. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.01.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

