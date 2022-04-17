MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $49.07. 2,003,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,748. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

