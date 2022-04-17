Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $189,300.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $900.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.