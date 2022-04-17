Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Sell Rating for boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$1.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

