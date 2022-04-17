Morgan Stanley Cuts Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €10.60

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.52) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

