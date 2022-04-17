Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAMGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.21).

MGAM opened at GBX 291 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.45). The company has a market cap of £830.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.