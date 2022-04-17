Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 400 ($5.21).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM opened at GBX 291 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.45). The company has a market cap of £830.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 335.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.08), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($229,419.13).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.