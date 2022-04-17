Moonriver Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $59.61 or 0.00148478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $234.34 million and $21.86 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.63 or 0.07584000 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,234.47 or 1.00221826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00050877 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,307,479 coins and its circulating supply is 3,931,423 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.