MONK (MONK) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,652.00

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MONK has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $8,652.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

