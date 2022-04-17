Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $421.51 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $421.51 or 0.01042861 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.10 million and $6,792.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,425 coins and its circulating supply is 9,733 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

