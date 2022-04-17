Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $110.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.