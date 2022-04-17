Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 52.3% in March

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MITEY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 72,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,884. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.