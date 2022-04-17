Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011772 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00252006 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

