Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 7,200 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after acquiring an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 355.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 105.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 662,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,012. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.23%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

