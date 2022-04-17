Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 61,912 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. cut its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,912 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 107.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 441,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

