Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $40,177,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,662,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $22,000,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNOG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 420,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,587. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

