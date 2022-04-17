Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,207,000 after buying an additional 2,720,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after buying an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 1,771,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,102. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

