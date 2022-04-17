Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 91.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

