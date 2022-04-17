MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 4,296,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,703. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

