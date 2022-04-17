MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $5.16 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

