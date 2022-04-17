MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CXH opened at $8.06 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.