MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

