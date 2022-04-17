MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CXE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

